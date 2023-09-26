Petershill Partners PLC (PHLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Petershill Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON PHLL opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15,080.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Petershill Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 142 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PHLL shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Petershill Partners from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 200 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Petershill Partners from GBX 223 ($2.72) to GBX 218 ($2.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

