Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.51. 895,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,407. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$9.82 and a one year high of C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of C$219.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.6934461 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.