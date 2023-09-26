Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $12.56. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 217 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Pharming Group Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $824.44 million, a PE ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

