Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $12.56. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 217 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Pharming Group
Pharming Group Trading Down 5.4 %
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.