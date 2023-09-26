Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $6.16 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 3.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. 129,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

