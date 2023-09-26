Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 2,769 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after buying an additional 502,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 252,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,301. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

