Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $77.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

