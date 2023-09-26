Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60, a PEG ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.03. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,795 shares of company stock valued at $13,151,391. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Pinterest by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

