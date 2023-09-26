Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Sold by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MAV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 26,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,700. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

