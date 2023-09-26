Piper Sandler Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $3.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYND. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $9.40 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $605.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.