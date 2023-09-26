Piper Sandler Trims Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Target Price to $240.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.10.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $205.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey has a 12 month low of $204.61 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,938 shares of company stock worth $3,768,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

