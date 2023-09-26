Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,462 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $21,491,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

