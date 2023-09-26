Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 15,154 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,112. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

