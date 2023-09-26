Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 465,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,081,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSNY. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

