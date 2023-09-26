Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POR. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

