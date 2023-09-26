PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
TSE PSK opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$17.13 and a 52-week high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.00 million. Analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.129322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
