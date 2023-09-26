PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TSE PSK opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$17.13 and a 52-week high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$119.00 million. Analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.129322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.02.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

