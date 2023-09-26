ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 814,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,402,998 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $10.28.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ProPetro by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

