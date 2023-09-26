ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDS traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

