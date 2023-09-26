Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $47.30

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.30, but opened at $46.00. Prothena shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 65,320 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Prothena Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $261,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $221,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $4,139,550 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 71.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,755,000 after buying an additional 2,814,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after acquiring an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 986,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

