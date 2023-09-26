QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,437. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

