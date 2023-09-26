Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$29.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$23.85 and a 12-month high of C$35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

