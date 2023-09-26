R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

RCM stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $151,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,376 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,525,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

