Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 207.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Rayonier by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,060 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.