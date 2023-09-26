Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Real Good Food Trading Down 3.0 %

RGF opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.35. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Real Good Food will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $61,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,103.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,386 shares of company stock worth $1,321,047. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.