ReddCoin Price Down 5.6% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $198.17 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00244953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

