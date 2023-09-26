Regal Rexnord Co. (RRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

