Regal Rexnord Co. (RRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

