REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 398,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 383,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 375,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

