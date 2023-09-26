Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,051 shares during the period. Barings BDC comprises approximately 0.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Barings BDC worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 87,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $932.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

