REV Group, Inc. (REVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 13th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.98.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. REV Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on REV Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 101.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in REV Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

