Reviewing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 1 3 8 0 2.58 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than CompuMed.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

CarGurus has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CarGurus and CompuMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.19 $193.79 million $0.56 31.02 CompuMed $6.36 million 0.43 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 25.21% 17.12% 11.59% CompuMed 3.71% 6.07% 4.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats CompuMed on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

