RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$276.05 million during the quarter.

