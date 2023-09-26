Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 23.8 %

Shares of ROIV stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 12,518,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,210,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,072 shares of company stock worth $8,323,241 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

