Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 760 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in NiSource by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:NI opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

