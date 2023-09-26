Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 454,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

