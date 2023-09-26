Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 2,282 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KO opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

