Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 89 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $192.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average is $182.91.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

