Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

