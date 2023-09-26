Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

