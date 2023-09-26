Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

