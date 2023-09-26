Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $339.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $356.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.