Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,598,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

