Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $963,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

