Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,799 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

