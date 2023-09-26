Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 560 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $223,238,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $76,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $51,700,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 396,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

