Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 167.39 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

