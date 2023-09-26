Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Shares of QSR opened at $67.28 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,062,000 after buying an additional 223,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

