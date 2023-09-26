Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.40.

VSEC opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $907.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. VSE has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.29 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

