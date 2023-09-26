Rural Funds Group Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.
Rural Funds Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50.
Rural Funds Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rural Funds Group
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.