Safehold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Safehold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 110,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,406. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Safehold

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 65,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Safehold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Safehold by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

