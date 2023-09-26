Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sanara MedTech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Sanara MedTech Stock Down 0.1 %
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 138.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 7,423.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Sanara MedTech Company Profile
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
